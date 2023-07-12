Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $52.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 278,613 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.86. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $55.73.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

