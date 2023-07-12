Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.97

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 194052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Acushnet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

