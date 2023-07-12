Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

AEIS opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.