Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.88. 26,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 15,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12.

About Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

