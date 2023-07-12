aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $173.07 million and $4.32 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001914 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,340,178 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

