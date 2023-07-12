AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Down 1%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.13. 417,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 470,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,006,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 320,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 157,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the first quarter valued at $535,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

