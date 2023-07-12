agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 2.9%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.83. 949,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,018,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $351,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,840.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $351,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,840.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,247,554 shares of company stock worth $1,960,593,061. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in agilon health by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter worth $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in agilon health by 228.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in agilon health by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

