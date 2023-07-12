Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for about 2.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 1.07% of Air Lease worth $46,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Air Lease by 26.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 13.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $636.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

