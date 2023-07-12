Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.39

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.39 and traded as low as $23.84. Air T shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 5,280 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air T Stock Down 7.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
