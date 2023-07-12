Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.39

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.39 and traded as low as $23.84. Air T shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 5,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

