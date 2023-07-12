Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.93 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $829.19 million and approximately $44.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,645,939,416 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

