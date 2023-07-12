Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $149.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,687,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

