Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $210.97

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 210.97 ($2.71) and traded as low as GBX 122.61 ($1.58). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.67), with a volume of 47,783 shares traded.

Alkemy Capital Investments Trading Up 8.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.19. The company has a market capitalization of £10.98 million and a PE ratio of -485.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

