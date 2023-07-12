Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.23. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 9,616 shares changing hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

