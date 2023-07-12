Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $101.30 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002717 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

