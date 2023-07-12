Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 1,248,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,181,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

