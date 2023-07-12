Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

