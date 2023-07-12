Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.