AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $181.08

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.08 and traded as high as $215.00. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $213.95, with a volume of 3,803 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $584.99 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.