AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 2.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $157.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.70. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.98 and a twelve month high of $162.69. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

