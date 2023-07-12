Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.85

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 47022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $598.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.