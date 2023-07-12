Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akita Drilling’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Akita Drilling in a report released on Friday, July 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Get Akita Drilling alerts:

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.00 million.

Akita Drilling Price Performance

Akita Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling has a 1-year low of C$6.52 and a 1-year high of C$9.23.

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akita Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akita Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.