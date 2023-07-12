Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target at $158.00

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Crocs Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Crocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Crocs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Crocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

