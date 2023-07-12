Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $63.52

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.89.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.11, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.