Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $63.52

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.89.
MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.11, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
