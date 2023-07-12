Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Price Target at $78.50

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.7 %

OGS opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

