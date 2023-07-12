Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Price Target at GBX 199.40

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.40 ($2.57).

SYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.22) to GBX 225 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.74) to GBX 187 ($2.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Price Performance

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 82.24 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £384.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.27. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 240.02 ($3.09).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Synthomer

In other news, insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($51,408.72). 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.