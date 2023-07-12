Analysts Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Target Price at $86.91

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. Sysco has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

