Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $66.68

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.