Analyzing Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) & Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) and Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Biophytis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$19.10 million ($0.30) -10.70 Biophytis N/A N/A -$25.51 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.7% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Biophytis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech and Biophytis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Biophytis has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,507.93%. Given Biophytis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biophytis is more favorable than Oncolytics Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biophytis has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Biophytis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -86.46% -63.46% Biophytis N/A N/A N/A

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and Bavencio, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Biophytis

(Get Free Report)

Biophytis S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Sarconeos (BIO101), an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as in Phase 2/3 clinical study for the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. It also develops Macuneos (BIO201), an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.