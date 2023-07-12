Analyzing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -281.88% -110.68% Nevro 0.55% -34.61% -17.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PolyPid and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nevro 2 7 3 0 2.08

Risk and Volatility

PolyPid currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,737.07%. Nevro has a consensus target price of $38.64, suggesting a potential upside of 52.53%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Nevro.

PolyPid has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Nevro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($1.69) -0.22 Nevro $406.36 million 2.23 $3.00 million ($0.01) -2,527.00

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nevro beats PolyPid on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

