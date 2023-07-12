Anyswap (ANY) One Day Volume Tops $513.96

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $52.51 million and $513.96 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00009272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 5.11579618 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,343.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

