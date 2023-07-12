Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.97

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 191757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. Bank of America raised their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

