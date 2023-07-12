Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,168. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000.

(Get Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.