Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS ATZAF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 22,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

