Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.57.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$8.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,829. Aritzia has a one year low of C$25.30 and a one year high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.14.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

