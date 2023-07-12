Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.57.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$8.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,829. Aritzia has a one year low of C$25.30 and a one year high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.14.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
