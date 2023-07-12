Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $1.90. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 8,175 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

