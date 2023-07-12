Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Stock Price Up 7%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 29,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 21,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Aton Resources Trading Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$12.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

