AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

T stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,045,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,481,105. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

