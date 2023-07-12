Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Autoliv Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $69,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $67,916,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

