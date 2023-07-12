Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 326,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.