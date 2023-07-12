AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Charles Pleas III Sells 4,200 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $20.37 on Wednesday, hitting $2,573.38. The company had a trading volume of 189,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,899. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,509.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,493.22. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in AutoZone by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in AutoZone by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AutoZone by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.