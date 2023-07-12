Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Holdings Trimmed by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,775 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $35,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,703,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,320,000 after buying an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,612,000 after buying an additional 207,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,680,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

