Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.98

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 384,923 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $574.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,808.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 6,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $888,412.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,808.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 185,060 shares of company stock worth $1,025,346 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $12,500,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $4,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 510,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,288,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,455,000 after purchasing an additional 501,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.