Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) & Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banco de Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco de Chile and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3,139.55 billion 0.00 $1.59 billion $3.23 6.55 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. $183.61 million 4.50 $92.04 million $3.24 7.02

Analyst Ratings

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.. Banco de Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banco de Chile and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 2 1 0 2.33 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco de Chile currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.66%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. is more favorable than Banco de Chile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Banco de Chile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 39.84% 29.47% 2.58% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 26.11% 11.15% 1.28%

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing. In addition, the company provides letter of credit comprising import and export letters of credit, and credit discounting and financing, as well as usance payable at sight; stand-by services; bank guarantees, which includes first demand and local guarantees; import and export documentary collection; irrevocable reimbursement undertaking, and canal tolls. Further, it offers liquidity and investment solutions including time deposits, DDA accounts, Yankee certificate of deposits, and EMTN private placement services, as well as supply chain finance services. The company primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

