Bank of America Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to “Buy”

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $61.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SEE opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 137.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

