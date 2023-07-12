Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s 4th Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 3.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

