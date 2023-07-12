Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 19980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Banyan Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.55 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$101.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

