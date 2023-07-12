Barclays Increases Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $35.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE VNT opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4,076.8% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,168 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $50,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $33,980,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vontier by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,800,000 after buying an additional 1,210,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

