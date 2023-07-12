Barclays Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $198.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.04. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

