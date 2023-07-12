Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,250 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

