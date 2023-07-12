Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

